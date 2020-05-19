NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As stay-at-home restrictions are beginning to ease up and the weather is taking a nice turn, more and more people are heading outside with a new accessory.
Business has changed for Kiley Sutter in a good way since the impact of the coronavirus hit the Kansas City area.
“We were concerned like every other business about how we were going to make it work and at the end of the day, the bike shop started getting busier and busier with people getting bored of walking and apparently jumping on bicycles and having more fun with their family,” Velo Garage and Tap House owner Kiley Sutter said.
KCTV5 News caught up with him as he was putting together a bike for a customer at Velo Garage and Tap House in the Northland. He says it’s keeping him busy as both sales and repairs are up.
“There’s a nice price point of like $300-$500 price range for a pretty decent bike whether that’s used or new and those are the ones that are the hardest ones to get if not impossible at this point,” Sutter said.
New or used bikes are few and far between these days. KCTV5 News went to Walmart and the shelves were just about empty. Over at Target? Good luck finding any bikes.
Sutter says because demand is up across the country, supply is lower, and shipping is slower.
“We’ve seen it go from usually within five business days, we’d get an order of bikes in, to sometimes we’ve waited 12 days to get the same order in. So, it’s just we can’t determine what it’s going to be from day to day on the shipping,” Sutter said.
Megan Edwards is just getting back into biking. She stopped by the shop to have her bike checked out.
“Everything’s closed, what else are you going to do?” Edwards questioned.
She says there’s a running joke that people dislike cyclist because they use the streets and they’re slower, so she’s hoping with more people turning to biking that’ll change.
“I think that more people who kind of get the experience in, maybe there will be like a greater respect moving forward for sharing the road and stuff, so it’s actually really cool to see I think,” Edwards said.
Sutter says bike sales normally pick up this time of year but this year it happened sooner, and it was more intense. He says he’s enjoyed the peak and hopes more people stay on bikes.
