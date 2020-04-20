FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – As states and cities across the United States debate how and when to reopen, other countries that have already seen the worst of the virus pass are re-opening their economies.

American journalist Oscar Margain said life in Beijing is not exactly back to normal just over two months since cases of COVID-19 began to spread.

Margain estimates that about 80 percent of business is back, with retail stores and restaurants reopening but with limitations. The Chinese government is also keeping a close tab on people’s travel.

“It does feel like we are almost back to normal, you just have to add all of those other new rules and measures that they have put in place and have not gotten rid of,” he explained.

To enter just about any building in the city, Margain said people must scan a QR code through a phone app called WeChat, which is just as popular in China as Facebook is in the U.S.

By downloading the app, users are giving the government consent to use their phone provider’s data to see where they’ve traveled the last two weeks. Citizens who leave city limits must quarantine for 14 days.

“A lot of people here don’t seem to mind it. Personally, I was a little bit uncomfortable,” Margain said. “But I kind of had to, otherwise I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Some areas of the city are still virtually closed to keep crowds from gathering. Many parks and tourist attractions are limiting the number of visitors, so people must make an appointment or get a ticket in advance.

Bars and restaurants are only allowed to seat three people a table and allow half their normal capacity inside.

However, some bars and restaurants may be trying to go beyond those limits. Margain shared a video of government officials doing a daily compliance check of a restaurant that showed staff allowing in larger groups after the check. He also said that a recently inspected bar became packed once officials left.

“People are trying to find ways to, kind of, cheat the system,” Margain said. “And that’s one perfect example.”

With people hurting and businesses ready to get back to normal, Margain said the toll on the local economy is hard to gauge.

“Because they’re really good at covering things up to make it seem that everything’s great and they’ve rebounded and they’ve already succeeded against the fight.”