JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a new mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, but don’t expect a mandate coming from Missouri.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is not calling for a mask mandate, something he insists should come from the local and county level.
Instead Wednesday, he called on all Missourians to do their part to protect one another.
“I tell you, now's a certain time for all of us here in the state of Missouri to step our game up a little bit, especially rural Missouri. I will say that being one of those people from rural Missouri, but we've got to do our part to protect one another, and it can be done," Governor Parson said.
The governor says he does expect the state will offer new guidance to local governments on the steps they should take.
