LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit neighborhood association has posters at its pool showing what symptoms include, how to wear a face mask and ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On June 1, their neighborhood pool will be limited to 50 people at a time. The signs posted at the pools state that you’re using the pool at your own risk.
KCTV5 News spoke with someone from the Hunt Midwest group who operates the community pool. They say it’s up to residents to regulate themselves.
“I think there’s probably hesitation about going to big water parks within the city, and within a community I think we can probably do a good job of figuring out how to keep social distancing and keep our kids safe,” mother Kara Carpenter said.
KCTV5 News looked into the new rules for Jackson County neighborhood pools opening up in five days.
On Monday Phase 2 of the reopening plan in Jackson County begins.
The County’s website says pools can open with restrictions under Phase 2 but hasn’t listed those limitations for residents to view.
KCTV5 News was given an email sent to cities in Eastern Jackson County with some guidelines.
- Each community has to create it’s own occupancy by dividing the surface area of the pool by 36, representing a six by six socially distant square
- Surfaces should be cleaned twice a day
- Have a system to maintain the correct number of people at the pool
- Posters should hang at the front of the pool telling people who are sick to not enter
KCTV5 News asked the county’s health department to send us it’s Phase 2 guidelines. It says those details are not available to the public at this time.
Parents say they feel comfortable heading to pools in their own neighborhoods.
“In general, we’re seeing a lot of surrounding communities saying they’re not opening pools for the summer, so we were pretty excited to hear that within our community, it’s going to open,” Carpenter said.
Some homeowners’ associations say they are waiting to get guidelines from the county on what needs to happen in order to reopen.
