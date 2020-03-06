KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local leaders say it's only a matter of time before we see confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro area. With several large events expected to draw crowds in the coming days, health officials have some advice to keep people safe.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kansas or Missouri, and there have been no major cancellations related to upcoming sporting events in the Kansas City area.
In the coming week:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden will be at the World War I Museum for a rally Saturday.
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be at the Midland Theater on Monday.
- The Sprint Center will start hosting the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
- Sporting Kansas City will be playing the Houston Dynamo at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday evening.
Those events might not leave much personal space for those attending. The Kansas City Health Department is suggesting those thinking of attending those events first evaluate whether they feel well. If they don't or if they think they are sick, they should stay home.
If you feel well and go, but end up coughing or sneezing while out in public, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow.
You should also consistently be washing your hands, but if you're out at these events and not near an area you can do that, bring hand sanitizer and use that.
Those sound like simple suggestions, because they are. But health officials say they are also effective means of keeping yourself and others safe if you choose to attend an event with large crowds.
