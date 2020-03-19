KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With restaurants, bars, malls, and many other businesses suddenly closed, many families and workers in our community are struggling.
On Thursday, newly released statistics show unemployment claims jumped 33% in the U.S. In the week ending on March 14, workers filed 281,000 jobless claims. That is a jump of 70,000 from the previous week.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman talked to a business owner forced to make tough decisions and an employment attorney about what to do if you are laid off.
The owners of Made in Kansas City shut their doors after city and county leaders on Monday required all restaurants and bars to close for 15 days except for delivery, pickup and drive-through service.
During this temporarily closure, like other businesses around the country, they let most of their people go.
“Eat, drink and experience Kansas City to the fullest,” said co-owner Keith Bradley.
That’s what happens on a normal day inside Made in Kansas City’s seven metro locations. But during our temporary “new normal,” clothing, art, coffee, beer and all things Kansas City are sitting on shelves inside empty stores.
“Because of physically having to close our brick and mortar stores, we had to temporarily let go of our staff our team across the board, which is one of the hardest things a business owner has to do,” Bradley said.
The move impacted about 70 employees, including baristas, bartenders, sales associates and salaried staff. Made in Kansas City’s owners hope to offer them the opportunity to come back to work as soon as it’s possible to do so.
“As painful and hard as it is for us to struggle through this, we wouldn’t want to encourage people to come physically shop and eat and drink with us,” Bradley said. “We want to do our best to keep this whole situation as under control as possible.”
As the KC metro struggles to balance public health concerns and economic losses, many former employees are worrying how they will pay their bills.
“Most people thought they would have a job for all of 2020, just three weeks ago,” said Dan Kalish, Managing Partner at HKM Employment Attorneys. “Now, so many people don’t and it’s taken such a toll on their lives.”
“What happened is so many people are losing jobs so quickly,” explained Kalish. “In the past, when we had recessions or a downturn in our economy, it is often a little more gradual.
HKM Employment Attorneys are offering a free coronavirus hotline and resource center for employees dealing with unemployment. For many, it’s their first time having to.
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls we received just within the last couple days where people have asked us, ‘Should we apply for unemployment benefits?’” Kalish said. “The answer is then resoundingly, ‘Yes, absolutely.’”
They are holding an online roundtable for anyone to ask questions on March 24 on their website. Kalish wants anyone who has been laid off or furloughed to continue to check for available resources daily.
“The rights and protections for employees today will be very different in a week,” Kalish said. “They will likely be very different in two weeks. Things are changing rapidly.”
“There is a real serious need right now for both the local and federal governments to step in and help small businesses of all kinds,” Bradley said.
Made in Kansas City owners are hoping customers will continue supporting local artists and makers by shopping online at their website.
“We realize that is a luxury in a time like this but, those who do have the means, we want them to continue to support the community they have known and loved,” Bradley said. “We need Kansas City to be here to help us during the bad times so we can be here on the other side of this.”
To ask questions or learn more about the free unemployment roundtable visit: https://hkm.com/kansascity/coronavirus.
For more on Made in Kansas City: https://madeinkc.co.
