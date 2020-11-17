KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5 News stands for you when it comes to critical updates on COVID-19 and Tuesday local health experts shared an important update on when we might be able to get a vaccine to everyone.
After months of waiting, a vaccine is closer than ever, but it’ll likely be springtime before the general public can get it, so health experts say we need to buckle in for winter.
“It’s next spring before widespread immunization with the general public is even really a viable option and that means that we’re in for a winter," warned Dr. David Wild with the University of Kansas Health System.
If ever there was a time to work like we’re on the same team, this is it. That’s the message from doctors at KU.
Two vaccines are about to roll out, both require two doses, but it’ll be spring before most of us will get one.
Here’s how it’ll work:
The first round of what they believe will be an annual vaccine will go to healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. These are the doctors, nurses and other hospital workers who spend their days caring for patients that have the virus.
Next will be long term care and assisted living patients then essential workers and then the general public.
As for the vaccines, they’re new and that brings feelings of doubt or even fear for some. Dr. Lee Norman with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says while the medical professionals have been great at explaining the science side of things, they need to take more time to address what he calls the “social psychology” of it to try and help calm fears.
“If you were a vaccine hesitant person, I don’t think it’s the science that’s going to help you decide…it’s going to be human to human conversation," said Dr. Norman.
More than anything, they stress unsafe vaccinations simply are not given in this country and they say if you’re hesitant have a heart to heart about your fears with your doctor.
As for those of you who’ve already had a confirmed case of COVID-19, doctors warn your immunity likely only lasts for about three months. So stay vigilant about wearing your mask and keeping your distance in public.
