Kansas City (KCTV) — Some cautious optimism surrounding numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic; new numbers are at the lowest rate they’ve been in weeks.
The area’s test positivity rate is 24.6 percent-the lowest point since Thanksgiving and the number of new hospitalizations is at the lowest point since mid-November.
The University of Kansas Health System reported the number of patients with acute infections is the lowest it’s been all month at 56.
“Looking at the numbers around the nation and the number in our region, I think we have some room to be optimistic because the numbers are dropping,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System. “There may be some delay in reporting or decreased testing, but overall, it’s much better.”
Doctors credit people doing the right thing with masking and social distancing for the improving outlook. However, there is concern about what will happen in the next few weeks following the Christmas holiday.
Vaccine distribution continues as well and side effects from the vaccine have been mild and minimal.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will get the vaccination on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson will have more information regarding vaccine distribution.
