FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Should you wear a mask? For weeks, doctors and nationwide organizations have been saying no. Only wear a mask if you are sick because wearing a mask offers little to no protection.

KCTV5 News has been following this back and forth. Last week we told you about a woman who was fired from a coffee shop for wearing a mask.

She thought it helped her, but bosses said it didn’t and to save it for health care workers. Well now there is evidence that wearing a mask and gloves does offer some protection.

“I thought stock up on food for a few more weeks, let’s be protected instead of not,” Smithville resident Melissa Cogan said.

Melissa and Jeremiah Cogan are gloved and masked. Monday’s operation for them is to shop at a big box store and to stay safe, but this isn’t the normal routine.

“It’s different, not the same. A little embarrassing, but you know better to be healthy than not,” Smithville resident Jeremiah Cogan said.

For weeks, KCTV5 News was told this is wrong. Social media has gotten in the game too.

A doctor explains masks in break-up terms. The higher quality mask- it’s not me, it’s you, and the cheap face mask-it’s not you, it’s me. This means the rest of us should only wear a mask if we are sick.

Turns out it’s a bit more complicated than that.

“To a certain extent, I think this offers a level of protection, yes. 100%, no,” Jeremiah said.

The New York Times recently reported on what was learned with SARS.

- Washing your hands decreased your chances by 55%

- Wearing masks dropped it by 68%

- Gloves offered the same protection as washing your hands, 55%

Here’s what’s important, if you combine all three, it dropped it by 91%.

“We have four kids at home, we don’t want to bring anything back to them,” Jeremiah said.

But doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital question how well masks work when worn by the general population

“They do offer a little of protection. However, when I’m seeing people, they are moving their masks up and down, they are fidgeting with it on their face. At that point, you are contaminating everything,” University of Kansas Hospital Dr. Dana Hawkinson said.

Doctors also say you need to think about how you will remove your gloves and masks. CDC guidelines say you need to remove gloves first then carefully remove your mask, then wash your hands.