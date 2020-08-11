SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP Source: Pac-12 Conference cancels fall football season, postpones all sports until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.
AP Source: Pac-12 Conference cancels fall football season, postpones all sports until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19
