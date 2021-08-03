FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 cases rise across the Kansas City metro, families have reached out to KCTV5 News with questions about how to stay safe. We took your questions to Dr. Dana Hawkinson, M.D., Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health System to clear up the COVID confusion.
With the Delta variant spreading and infecting people across the country, when’s the best time to get testing after a possibly coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19?
“Even prior to Delta [variant] we knew that people can be symptomatic two days after they were exposed. So, I think that is important to understand...you could get symptoms, anywhere from two days to seven days A majority of people who do get infected, if they do have symptoms, will probably have it within that time frame.”
If your family member/friend/neighbor/etc wants to come over to your house and you are both fully vaccinated, is it safe?
“I don't know that there's an ultimate absolute answer, but it goes more to judging the risk and what is your risk tolerance as we have talked about in the past. Certainly, [go ahead] if you feel comfortable with those people. If you can both understand that you probably don't have high risk for being exposed to coronavirus, then it may be safe to go without masks.”
If you are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19, how sick will you get?
“ The infection is just the virus getting into your cells, so the goal of these vaccines was really to prevent people from significant illness and having to seek medical care and having to go to the hospital and be on the ventilator.”
Dr. Hawkinson noted people who are immunocompromised can become more severely ill if they contract COVID-19.
What if you spend time with someone who is unvaccinated and one of you has COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, what’s the risk?
“I'm still going to say that for spreading the disease, I would still feel unvaccinated people are at greater risk of spreading the disease. But we've also seen vaccinated people who can spread the disease. For individual illness and risk of long COVID with severe symptoms that you need to go to the hospital for, or that you could go to the ICU for and be intubated and put on the ventilator for, obviously that risk is going to be much, much greater in those people who are unvaccinated.”
Should you go to a vaccine site to try to sneakily get an additional dose of the vaccine to boost antibodies?
“Is it safe? More than likely, from what we have found from these mRNA vaccines and also the viral vector vaccines, yes. These vaccines are safe. That being said, are there ethical dilemmas? We have some very astute people who want to do the most to protect themselves, and that is great, but we still have so many people who haven’t received one dose of vaccine. I would really like to get those people vaccinated.”
If you live in a household where there are children under 12 years of age, who are unvaccinated because they are not eligible for the COVID vaccines yet, can you keep those kids safe?
“We can keep children safe, but as we get into the school year, those age groups that aren't eligible for vaccination are going to be at continued risk of getting COVID-19 and possibly needing hospitalization.”
If you got vaccinated months ago and antibodies naturally wane, are you less protected compared to someone who recently got their shot(s)?
“Right now there isn't any indication that you are less protected if you got your vaccine several months ago compared to somebody who just got their fully vaccinated status.”
