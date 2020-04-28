200408 Riverbend Post Acute Care.png

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Another resident has died at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehab Facility from the coronavirus.

Another Riverbend resident has passed away, bringing the total COVID-19 resident deaths tied to this cluster of cases to 30.

It is said that staff at Riverbend are taking precautions, including moving the residents who have tested negative to a separate floor.

At Life Care Center of Kansas City, there have now been five residents and four staff members who tested positive.

Two of those residents have now passed away.

This does not include the resident who passed away on March 11.

Two free pop-up testing sites have now been scheduled for this week. One on Wednesday, April 29, starting at 3-6 p.m, at KCKCC Tech Center, the other on Thursday, April 30, from 3-6 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church. You are asked to please call ahead to register at 913-371-9298.

The Unified Government Public Health Department continues to offer free walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing in their parking lot located at 619 Ann Ave, Monday through Friday, 1-5 p.m. for Wyandotte County residents who have had symptoms in the last 48 hours. Testing is free, with no appointment needed.

