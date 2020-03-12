KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Brookside Business Association and Community Improvement District are canceling the 40th Annual Brookside St. Patrick’s Warm-Up Parade.
It would have been held Saturday.
"We know the announcement will be disappointing to many who enjoy the annual celebration and reunion in Brookside. The parade means a lot to our community, our businesses, and so many across Kansas City. This was a difficult decision and one we hoped we would not have to make. Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding while we evaluated options," organizers said in a written statement.
Organizers went on to say:
After careful consideration, conversations with those in our community and consideration of similar situations around Kansas City and the country, we decided canceling the event is the most responsible decision and in the best interest of those in our community. Although we won’t host the parade, our many Brookside businesses will remain open and we appreciate your continued support. We look forward to finding other ways to honor the Brookside St. Patrick’s tradition and finding other ways to celebrate together in the near future.
