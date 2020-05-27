Ameristar.JPG
Maggie Holmes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Ameristar Casino Hotel announced they will be reopening on June 1 at 11 a.m. “pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.”

The Casino posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon announcing the news.

“Please note that our amenities, restaurants, and overall capacity will be limited at first as we adjust our operations to protect your health and safety.”

On Tuesday, the casino and hotel said they were going to layoff nearly 600 people.

In a letter sent to the state of Missouri, Boyd Gaming, the company that owns Ameristar, noted that it has to permanently layoff between 25% and 60% of its employees.

