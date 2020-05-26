KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Ameristar Casino Hotel is going to layoff nearly 600 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to the state of Missouri, Boyd Gaming, the compnay that owns Ameristar, noted that it has to permanently lay off between 25% and 60% of its employees.
“Because of mandatory closures, guest limitations imposed by various regulatory authorities, and overall economic conditions due to the pandemic, Boyd Gaming anticipates that it will conduct permanent layoffs that may impact between 25% and 60% of team members at the Ameristar Casino Hotel located at 3200 North Ameristar Drive, Kansas City, MO 64161. For some team members who are not laid off, we now reasonably expect the current furlough may last longer than six months from the date it began.”
The letter continued to state that the layoffs will take place between July 1, 2020 and July 14, 2020.
“Boyd Gaming is giving as much notice as is practicable, however, we were unable to provide 60 days’s notice because of the pandemic’s sudden, unforeseeable and dramatic impact on our business.”
While the company noted that it could not state specifically which employees would be let go, they did provide a list of planned cuts by job title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.