FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Many people have heard reports of discrimination against Asian Americans happening all over the country due to the coronavirus, but the reverse is happening in China.

Oscar Margain is an American journalist living in Beijing who works for an English news network in China’s capital. He doesn’t speak much Chinese, and lately he’s felt more and more like an outsider in the country.

“We’ve noticed like a spike in anti-foreign sentiment here in the country, and it’s kind of scary,” Margain told KCTV5 News.

Businesses, parks, and restaurants are starting to re-open across the city, but some, Margain said, will only let in Chinese citizens with Chinese IDs.

Just the other day, Margain said he and some other ex-pat friends went to visit a park to see some tulips. They were stopped when walking in, with staff demanding his passport, residency permit and contact information.

“It just felt unfair,” he told KCTV5 News, adding that officials took photos of his documents and made him wait. “They were taking all this documentation of us but anybody else.”

Margain said he felt it was odd for his group to be singled out, especially since authorities could easily track their travel histories.

“Everybody else was just walking in like without a problem, and why? What’s the reason? You guys can verify that we haven’t left the city?” he questioned. “Do you guys think that we have the virus just because we look different and sound different?”

China state media is reporting community spread of the virus across the country has almost stopped all together and that most new cases announced originated abroad.

“Because of the language that’s being used (by state media), they’re imported cases, or infections that were brought from abroad. They won’t necessarily specify that these are Chinese nationalists who are bringing it back,” Margain explained. “I feel personally that that has kind of fueled into the fire of anti-foreign sentiment here.”

Margain said it’s been a lesson for him, calling the experience “eye-opening.”

“I can now imagine how anybody else who’s been treated this way, how bad it feels,” he said. “To be singled out just because of how you sound or how you look, or your nationality.

He still maintains hope, though, that the world can beat the virus together, without tearing each other apart.