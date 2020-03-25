LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Leawood-based AMC Theaters announced a furlough of all corporate employees Wednesday.

Last week the theater chain announced that they were shuttering all 600 of its theaters in the U.S. after first trying to limit the number of customers in each theater to follow social distancing guidelines.

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan told KCTV5 News that the company is not terminating any corporate employees but had to implement the furlough plan to preserve cash and ensure that AMC would be able to bounce back as social gathering restrictions are lifted.

“As we all know, these are unprecedented times,” Noonan said. “AMC is doing everything possible to ensure that we can welcome back both our associates and our guests as our theatres reopen.”

Under the furloughs, corporate employees are working either a reduced number of hours at reduced pay or working no hours for no pay. All corporate employees, including CEO Adam Aron, are being affected by the furlough, and all of the employees will retain their status and benefits with the company.