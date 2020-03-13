LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- AMC Theaters announced on Friday afternoon that they are reducing the maximum capacity of each of their theaters by 50% in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The change will begin on Saturday and will run through April 30.
How the theater will approach this is by capping ticket sales for each auditorium to an amount that's half the normal seating capacity.
CEO and President Adam Aron said, "With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen.”
The company is also ramping up their cleaning protocols by cleaning what they call "high touch" areas at least once an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.