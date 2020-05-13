KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The number of coronavirus cases at Amazon’s distribution center in Kansas City, Kansas, continues to grow, with two more cases announced just this week.
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kansas City, Kansas, is known at MKC6. But the number that’s causing concern is nine, at least nine workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s so stressful, and I think every day, ‘is it worth it?’” an Amazon employee said.
KCTV5 News agreed to conceal this employee’s identity because she fears retaliation for speaking out.
Amazon’s spokeswoman told KCTV5 News they’ve made more than 150 process updates to improve safety. To name just a few, she says they enhanced cleaning with disinfectant spraying daily. She says they’ve staggered start times and break times to promote social distancing, created “social distancing ambassadors” who do daily temperature checks of staff, hand out masks on arrival and audit compliance.
“They hand out a face mask if you don't have your own. They have signs up everywhere saying you have to wear your mask, from the beginning of your shift to the end of your shift,” the employee said.
The worker KCTV5 News interviewed says Amazon has been a good company to work for. She’s happy with the efforts made on the corporate level, but says locally, enforcement seems to stop after the checks at the entrance.
“Once we get on the actual work floor, no one is overseeing to make sure that that's been enforced, and people, I mean I've seen employees just without any mask on at all congregating talking laughing within six feet. And nothing's being done,” the employee said.
“It just made me really uncomfortable,” a former Amazon employee said.
That is a former employee who was pleased that her training was in a small group. But she quit just 10 days later because she too saw rules not being followed.
“They said, you know, we have our safety team walking around and blah blah blah. And they told us what color vest the safety team wears. I never once in my 10-hour, 10-hour shifts, any night, I never once saw one of those people walking around telling people to put their masks on properly,” the former employee said.
The first alert to staff was a voicemail on May 1.
“We want to let you know we have just learned of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at MKC6,” the voicemail read.
Then came the text messages. As of Tuesday, the number of cases was up to nine. Amazon says those alerts go beyond what many companies are doing, giving updates to everyone in the building.
The woman still working there says she’s confronted people directly and complained five times to either human resources or the, “social distancing ambassadors,” about both staff and a supervisor.
“And she asked would I give a name. I did. She said she would talk to him. But as the workday proceeded on, nothing changed,” the employee said.
Amazon notes they recently created a three strikes rule for violating the distancing guidelines. Two warnings, then, on the second documented offense, possible termination.
The employee KCTV5 News talked to doesn’t want anyone fired, but she desperately wants them to wise up and follow the rules.
“I feel if you know the rules are implemented and enforced correctly, I would have better peace of mind and no problem going in. But with this spreading and not taking proper precautions, every day is a battle,” the employee said.
Amazon also noted increased benefits during the pandemic, including an extra $2 per hour and double overtime. But those added benefits end this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.