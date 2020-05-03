KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, Amazon confirmed that one worker at their Kansas City, Kansas, facility has tested positive for coronavirus.
When asked to confirm tips that KCTV5 News had received about an employee at the 6925 Riverview Ave. facility having tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson from Amazon said: "We are supporting the individual who is recovering."
The spokesperson said that Amazon is "taking extreme measures" to make sure employees at the facility are safe.
The statement goes on to say that other employees who had close contact with the infected person will be asked to self-quarantine and not return to work for 14 days.
They will be paid while they stay at home.
Amazon said that the KCK employees have been made aware of the confirmed case.
