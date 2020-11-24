BASEHOR, KAN. (KCTV) ---- The Basehor-Linwood School District will send all of its students to remote learning for two weeks beginning Nov. 30.
The district said in a statement that the move is being made due to the 15.9 percent positivity rate in Leavenworth County.
If the positivity rate remains the same, the period will be extended.
"Because of the 15.89 percent positivity rate in Leavenworth County and new cases per 100,000 numbers released yesterday afternoon, our K-12 buildings will go to a Remote Learning platform beginning next Monday, Nov. 30th for at least a two-week period," the district said in a statement. "Should the positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 continue to be in the “Red” column on Monday, Nov. 30th, we will continue to stay remote through Dec. 18th."
The district will distribute computer devices before the Thanksgiving break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.