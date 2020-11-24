Basehor-Linwood

BASEHOR, KAN. (KCTV) ---- The Basehor-Linwood School District will send all of its students to remote learning for two weeks beginning Nov. 30.

The district said in a statement that the move is being made due to the 15.9 percent positivity rate in Leavenworth County.

If the positivity rate remains the same, the period will be extended.

"Because of the 15.89 percent positivity rate in Leavenworth County and new cases per 100,000 numbers released yesterday afternoon, our K-12 buildings will go to a Remote Learning platform beginning next Monday, Nov. 30th for at least a two-week period," the district said in a statement. "Should the positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 continue to be in the “Red” column on Monday, Nov. 30th, we will continue to stay remote through Dec. 18th."

The district will distribute computer devices before the Thanksgiving break.

