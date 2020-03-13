LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- All K-12 schools in Lawrence will be closed for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The measure applies to both public and private schools, as well as indoor parks, recreational facilities and public libraries.
The closures are immediate and will continue until March 29.
Additionally, the health officer is prohibiting public gatherings of 250 people or more in Douglas County.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is also strongly recommending:
- Daycare centers close during those weeks.
- Retirement communities and long-term care centers limit visitors.
- People avoid large gatherings, including sports practices, games and tournaments, and unnecessary social gatherings.
- That, when in the community, people maintain the CDC’s social distancing standards (including staying 6 feet away from others).
