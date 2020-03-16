OLATHE, KS (KCTV) — There will be no school in Johnson County, Kansas, through at least April 5.
The Johnson County government announced Monday evening the move after Johnson County public health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster signed an order to close the schools.
The move was made to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The county will outline more of the details of the decision Tuesday morning during an 11 a.m. news conference.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.