TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced that all the inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility will be tested for COVID-19.
According KDOC, more than 70 staff members and 70 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.
They said that, earlier this week, 240 men from “an open-dormitory living unit” at Lansing were tested for the virus and 75 percent of initial testing samples were found to be “positive and asymptomatic.”
The DOC said that expanded testing will allow for everyone to be tested in the facility.
They also said all positive cases will be medically monitored, including those who are asymptomatic and might develop symptoms of the virus later. If they necessary, they will be taken to a hospital.
Additionally, a facility-wide quarantine will be in place for a minimum of 14 days.
“Social distancing in a prison setting is difficult,” said KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda. “For years, correctional facilities have been built to house a large number of people in a limited amount of space. We want nothing more than for all of our residents to be healthy and safe while they are in our care and we believe this testing will assist us in ensuring that they receive the attention that they need and deserve.”
“From day one, we have known a more robust testing strategy is key to understanding the spread of COVID-19,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. “A limited supply chain prevented us from doing so, until recently. Unfortunately, the results we received from Lansing confirm how quickly this virus spreads and the unique characteristics of being positive, but not showing any signs or symptoms. Increased testing is beneficial, but it also may reveal the broader spread of the virus. As we work to reopen our state, it is absolutely critical Kansans follow our guidance related to mass gatherings, social distancing and wearing of masks in public."
