OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe School District's Board of Education voted on Thursday night to make masks optional for students in grades 9-12.
The new policy will take effect in the district's high schools beginning on Nov. 29.
Until then, universal masking is required for students K-12.
The vote was unanimous.
The move comes two weeks after the De Soto School District's Board of Education voted to make masks optional for high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.