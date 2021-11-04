Face mask generic
Smith Collection/Gado

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe School District's Board of Education voted on Thursday night to make masks optional for students in grades 9-12.

The new policy will take effect in the district's high schools beginning on Nov. 29.

Until then, universal masking is required for students K-12.

The vote was unanimous.

The move comes two weeks after the De Soto School District's Board of Education voted to make masks optional for high school students.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.