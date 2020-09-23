KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - In the state of Kansas, it’s pretty cut and dry, no notary. Just across the state line in Missouri, it’s a different story.
“It was really fast. It was less than the 20 minutes they talked about,” voter Stacey Daniels – Young said.
Day two of absentee voting down at Union Station. Daniels-Young and her husband Lawrence are happy for the option.
“You’re 65, you know, you’re worried about the coronavirus and I didn’t want to have to stand in line at the election,” Daniels – Young said.
That was a story we heard a lot.
“Going to try to do early so I won’t have to be in a long-lines,” voter Cherrie Carruthers said.
Long lines in a pandemic just don’t mix for a lot of voters, so they took the early option. In Missouri, there’s absentee voting, in person absentee voting and mail- in voting. Similar, but not the same.
Most, but not all, require notarization. Here’s what you need to know.
If you’re voting absentee because of religious beliefs, because you’re working at the polls, if you’re in jail but still eligible, if you won’t be around on election day or if you are a certified participant in an address confidentiality program, you must get your ballot notarized.
If you are sick or confined due to illness, if you have the coronavirus or are at risk due to several factors including being over the age of 65, living in a long-term care facility, or if you have any number of health conditions that put you at a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus, your ballot does not need to be notarized.
If you choose mail in voting across-the-board, you will need a notary. No matter what, everyone KCTV5News talked to said it’s critical we all get out and vote.
“Because you want everybody to vote. I don’t care who you vote for. I don’t tell people who to vote for, just vote,” voter Rick Lamar said.
You can find all of this information on the Missouri Secretary of State‘s website.
