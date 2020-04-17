KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to information released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday, there are now 58 COVID-19 cases at the Kansas City VA facility.
There are 401 cases in Kansas City, Missouri, so that means about 15 percent of those cases are at the VA.
At least one of those patients at the VA has died.
No additional information is available at this time.
For a look at the current case counts in other portions of Missouri, click here.
