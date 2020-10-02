KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “I appreciate the support,” President Donald Trump said in a video posted on Twitter minutes before being flown to Walter Reed Hospital.
“I think I’m doing very well but we are going to make sure that things work out,” he said.
His COVID-19 diagnosis has caught the world, the country, and Kansas City off guard.
“I don't wish sickness or anything like that on anybody,” said Esian Henderson.
“It was going to happen eventually. ‘It is what it is’ kind of deal, in his words,” said Marc Mack.
“I don’t know why I was surprised, because he interacts with a lot of people day to day, but I was surprised for some reason,” Cesar Aguilera said.
Now that surprise has led to many questions regarding what’s next, starting with the severity.
“If he’s having mild symptoms, there may be little effect on the governing of the country. If he is having rather serious symptoms, then at some point we have to talk about Mike Pence taking over quite a bit of the duties,” said Beth Vonnahme, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Science at UMKC.
The next presidential debate with Democratic Candidate Joe Biden is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Florida, but some believe the remaining debates may not happen.
“Even though they are separated onstage, there is still a lot of people milling around. It’s probably just too dangerous to have the debate,” Vonnahme said.
Lastly, there’s also concerns about what happens with the election in November. At this point, officials believe it’s too early to tell.
“Congress has the power to cancel an election and it has to be an agreement between the House and the Senate, and I don’t see that that would be in order at this point,” said Vonnahme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.