KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson was ready to answer your questions on Twitter. He even tweeted, “We’ll get to as many questions as we can.”
“As many” turned out to be fewer than 10 responses, but Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono followed along to track your biggest concerns. Here’s her recap:
I was prepared to follow along with my phone, laptop, and legal pad because we thought this would be a really good back and forth. It was so underwhelming, I did my nails at the same time.
Parson is holding daily conferences, but there’s no live questioning and he’s been criticized for that. So, this was his turn to really address the hard-hitting questions as delivered by you.
He tweeted that testing is expanding. Stay tuned on schools -- he is relaxing regulations.
The biggest discussion was the lack of stay at home order for the entire state of Missouri. People wanted to know what the death rate needs to be before he takes action? Do his hands hurt because he’s been sitting on them so much? And, what are his plans for when he leaves in January?
You get the idea. This turned into a Twitter roast. Parson had this response:
“Thanks. I want to point out that there IS a statewide order that has been in place since March 23. All options are on the table as we prepare to update that order. The bottom line is that EVERYONE should stay home unless it’s ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to get out.”
To fact check here, there is no statewide stay at home order.
The Kansas City and St. Louis areas have a “shelter in place” order that’s much tougher. The rest of the state, except for a county here or there, does not.
People on Twitter accused the governor of gaslighting, lying, and trying to reframe a weak response.
Now, Parson did limit groups of 10 or more and shut down sitting inside restaurants. However, no one has interpreted this as a statewide stay at home order.
Most states have them. Florida was facing serious pressure and finally issued one. We’ll keep you posted on the rules in Missouri.
