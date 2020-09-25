KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The presidential election is just six weeks away and it’s in the middle of a pandemic.
We’ve talked a lot about what’s been done to keep voters safe, but what about the poll workers?
On Friday, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster spoke with a health expert and an election official about what puts them in a whole different category.
You might not realize it, but it is a demanding volunteer job. On Election Day, their hours are 5 a.m. -8 p.m. at the Kansas City Election Board headquarters at Union Station. That’s 15 hours!
That’s a lot of time in an enclosed space with strangers, which is why they have extra precautions in place for them.
The Kansas City Election Board’s Democratic Director Lauri Ealom took Webster into the bowels of where they build what she calls “sputum screens” to protect the workers who hand out ballots.
“We had this in February. We started making things in February,” Ealom said.
The absentee voting area at Union Station has been moved to a room five times the size of where they usually do it for distancing. They’ll have larger spots like gyms and community centers on Election Day.
They have disposable styluses for voters and a mix of masks to hand out if they forgot one.
Here’s the thing, though: Despite a mask mandate from the mayor, polling places can’t say, “No mask, no entry.”
“Because we would be taking away their voting rights and there’s nothing written in the election laws about pandemics, so this is uncharted territory,” Ealom said.
Webster talked to Dr. Rex Archer, the Director of the KCMO Health Department, about his concerns for poll workers.
“I’m actually going to be recommending that poll workers, particularly if they’re going to have people for any period of time in front of them, that in addition to wearing the mask, they actually have a face shield,” he said.
Ealom says they have various versions of those, too, for the workers who aren’t behind the vinyl screens. However, she can’t force them to wear one.
“We’ve gone that route before he ever said it. We’ve been doing that since June,” Ealom said.
Even with precautions, she’s urged some loyal volunteers to reconsider.
“Thirty, 40, 50 years they’ve worked for us,” Ealom said.
She said the average age of a poll workers is 75 -- high risk in the age of COVID -- and some have been emotional about bowing out this year.
“This is what they do every year and it’s something missing in their lives,” Ealom explained.
However, they’ve had a unprecedented number of first-time volunteers who are eager to fill the gap. There have been 2,500 by her estimate.
