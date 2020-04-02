KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At last check, Kansas City’s 311 Center received 323 complaints of possible violations of the stay at home order that requires Kansas Citians to stay home except for essential activities.
So, on Thursday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman to take a closer look at what is concerning the people of KC.
When you go to the OPENDATA KC site, you’ll find a long list of complaints during this pandemic. You will need to scroll over and click on the case URL to read why the person filed a complaint and what is being done to look into it.
The Tool Shed Lounge off 40 Highway was reported twice to 311. The complaints said the business was still serving alcohol and allowing groups of 20-30 to congregate on their patio three days after the stay at home order took effect. When inspectors went to investigate on March 30, they found the business closed. It was closed today, too.
"If you have to ask whether your business is essential or not, it likely is not,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Concerned citizens also reported hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, thrift stores, a florist, and an eyelash studio, saying they all were open during the stay at home order. When inspectors arrived, they found each location had already closed.
Earlier this week, Mayor Quinton Lucas talked about their efforts.
"Over recent days, the health department has issued 200 letters already,” he said. “That is 200 to businesses that need to comply with the order. We will continue to do that. Businesses that need to comply largely need to shut down."
Another person reported that the Bed, Bath & Beyond off NW Roanridge Road was ignoring the order. Inspectors found it was also already closed.
Several people reported various pawn shops and beauty supply stores around the metro. According to each case resolution, those are considered essential businesses.
Someone also filed a complaint saying ice cream trucks are causing kids to crowd around the truck with no regard for safety. According to the 311 case resolution, ice cream trucks are considered an essential business.
In Kansas City, Missouri, Hobby Lobby, Michaels and JOANN Fabrics are also considered essential.
If you would like to look into KC residents' 311 complaints yourself, click here.
