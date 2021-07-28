KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, the CORE 4 met to discuss the latest COVID-19 data for the Kansas City metro.

The city/county managers from the City of Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas have been meeting to address various topics since 2010. Most recently, in the fight against the pandemic.

During the CORE 4 meeting Wednesday morning, members of the local news outlets were kicked off the call.

KCTV5 later received this statement from the CORE 4:

“This morning, staff and elected officials from the City of Kansas City Missouri, Jackson County, Missouri, Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas held a virtual discussion about the current state of COVID-19 in our region. This was one of the CORE 4’s regular bi-weekly meetings which are not typically attended by media or public. In this meeting, there was concern expressed for the level of COVID-19 transmissions in our communities and the health and safety of our residents. These neighboring jurisdictions shared input, concerns and initial reaction to the revised guidance issued by the CDC yesterday. The public and media can expect to receive updates from the individual jurisdictions in the coming days” - CORE 4

KANSAS CITY, MO

Last year, the CORE 4 imposed masks, social distancing, and capacity restrictions as a unit. However, as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the region, they have started to make decisions for their own residents.

Early Wednesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city will reinstate mask mandates for people who are 5 years old and older, regardless of vaccination status in public indoor settings. The order begins on Aug. 2 and lasts through at least Aug. 28.

“We are not trying to have more mandates or every mandate known to man. What we’re trying to do is responsibly address the crisis we have at issue,” said Mayor Lucas.

Kansas City is only imposing a mask mandate (no mention of capacity limits) because Mayor Lucas says he is only following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Gov. Parson: 'Re-imposing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status is WRONG' A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is back.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said:

“Over the last two days, we have discussed the metro’s increasing case numbers and the possibility of reinstating mask orders in Jackson County with key stakeholders, including many of our area superintendents, public health officials, regional leaders and our partners in St. Louis to ensure we are making science-based decisions that are in the best interest of public health.”

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Johnson County's Department of Public Health director, Dr. Sanmi Areola, says the action officials take in the next two to three months will be crucial:

“While vaccination rates in Johnson County are higher than those nationally, vaccine rates within the region are low. People go between our counties every day. There continue to be breakthrough infections, and we still have progress to make on getting our eligible population vaccinated. I fully support the CDC’s recommended guidance changes yesterday. The Delta variant is more infectious and compliance with masking is low, which is putting people at risk, including some who are vaccinated. To ensure we protect our residents while we continue to get more people vaccinated, it is important for people to take additional steps such as what the CDC has included in its revised guidance.”

UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE COUNTY AND KANSAS CITY, KS

In Wyandotte County, the Board of Commissioners will meet during a special session at 5 p.m. Thursday.

They will hear from the health department and health professionals about the latest COVID-19 trends and recommendations. The board will then take the information under consideration and decide on any action to reinstate mandates.