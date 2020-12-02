FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The pandemic has created shifts in our routines, interactions, and habits. Traditions are no exception to the disruption COVID-19 caused this year.
The holiday season has already seen changes with fewer families gathering for Thanksgiving. As church leaders look ahead to the end of the year, they are gearing up for one of the biggest celebrations, Christmas. KCTV5 News spoke with church leaders in Kansas and Missouri, those offering in-person or virtual-only services, to see how they are finding the true spirit of Christmas.
“Advent and Christmas are like our playoffs and Super Bowl in the church-world. Christmas Eve is our biggest service of the year,” says Adam Hamilton, Senior Pastor at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.
Hamilton believes it will take a little extra magic to feel the spirit of the holiday this year. The pandemic isn’t the only turmoil communities experienced in 2020.
“We’ve known political polarization. We’ve known racial injustice and the pain of that and so I feel like so many people right now are just weary and they are looking for hope,” says Hamilton.
Last month, volunteers at Church of the Resurrection packaged thousands of Advent wreaths for families to participate in the four weeks leading up to Candlelight Christmas from home.
“It’s just this idea of light coming into the darkness. So Christ Jesus is described as the light of the world and he comes into a world that’s dark. At the high point of the service we extinguish all of the lights and the candles and then we bring in one little candle and that represents the Christ child being born. Then pretty soon we pass that light throughout the room and it’s this idea of Christ bringing light into the world, pushing back the darkness, and bringing us hope.”
Instead of greeting the nearly 42,000 people in his congregation on Christmas Eve, Hamilton will only be talking to a camera.
“We’re helping our people find hope during this season, so it’s been hard, and it’s also been a really great season of ministry.”
Most of the decorations at St. James United Methodist will stay in storage this holiday season. Even though the church has offered virtual services for nearly seven years, this is the first time it will be the only option for parishioners. Senior Pastor, Emanuel Cleaver III, made the decision to suspend in-person services months ago.
“St. James has been hit hard. We’ve had several members with COVID-19 and several of our members whose family members have passed as a result of COVID-19,” said Cleaver III.
This year, Cleaver III says it’s not about how many decorations adorn the church, but instead about how many people he can reach with the word of God. St James UMC has seen an increase in online attendance during services from across the country and internationally too.
“[We are] trying our best to keep people connected with God, keeping people connected with hope, keeping people connected with the church,” said Cleaver III as he emphasized the fact that there is no manual for navigating through the disruption the pandemic created, especially during the holidays.
While many churches are offering services online, St. Pius X Catholic Church doesn't have the resources or technology. The church offered Easter Sunday mass online, but the service was recorded and posted online for families to view later; the church has not held a live virtual service to date.
Lou Anne Wagner, Office Coordinator at the church, has been a longtime member. Wagner was baptized at the church and says she finds peace in weekly in-person services. Wagner, along with a small team of organizers, are planning Christmas services this year. The group canceled the traditional 4:30 p.m. service and will only offer their 10 p.m. mass on Christmas Eve. St. Pius X will also offer a Christmas Day service, but removing the 4:30 p.m. service Christmas Eve could be troublesome because of the already limited capacity.
“Hopefully, when Christmas actually gets here we’ll still be able to actually have Christmas service, even if it’s downsized from what we have done in the past,” said Wagner.
Church leaders at St. Pius X are still working on a plan for possible overflow. Parishioners who choose to attend services later this month will have to wear face masks, social distance, and hum, not sing to traditional Christmas Carols. According to Wagner, some parishioners have expressed concern with the surge in COVID-19 positivity rates in the Metro area.
“Everybody has to be so patient. And take care of each other.”
