OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – This Father’s Day weekend was extra special for one Overland Park dad who is 99 years old, survived fighting in WWII, and recently won a battle against the coronavirus.
His story is one of how some risks are worth taking.
Max Deweese is a proud Marine veteran who was awarded two Purple Hearts for his heroic actions taken at some of history’s most important Pacific battles. For example, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, and Saipan.
He did all that fighting on land, not in any of the historic aircraft in the Commemorative Air Force hangar at New Century Airport.
“No, the only thing we did was duck when they flew over,” he said.
On Sunday, Deweese climbed into a Steerman PT-13. The plane was built in 1940 to train pilots for WWII.
Deweese’s son, Don, even got to watch his father take off.
“He’s smiling and giggling like a little kid on a carnival ride,” he said. “He loves this stuff.” “My dad, my hero,” he said.
Don is a veteran himself, inspired by his father.
“I’m grateful he gave me a great moral compass to live by, a sense of right and wrong in a sense of duty to country,” he said.
He said his dad didn’t start sharing memories from the war until a few years ago.
Then, in April, his father faced another battle: The coronavirus.
“When I came down with a virus, I have gotten cards and well wishes and everything else from people I don’t know,” he said. “From all over the world. And things like that, when you have that support behind you, you’re going to go a lot further than you think you are.”
Deweese attributes his genes and his faith for his good health, as well.
He said, “But, I have a problem. I have a sister that’s 102. In my bucket list is to not live longer than she does, but to live more years than she does. And she keeps going and going, and I have to keep going and going, too.”
Part of what keeps him going and going is his family, who he’ll continue to hug unmasked because it’s a risk he’s willing to take.
He said, “I don’t know if it’s illegal or not, but I do it anyways… In fact, I’ll even hug you if you like.”
