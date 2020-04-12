KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, health officials in Wyandotte County said that a total of 90 residents and 20 workers at a KCK nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19.
Five residents at Riverbend Post-Acute rehabilitation have had to be hospitalized.
Sadly, 12 people have died so far.
The health department said, "Though this is a day of celebration for many, we unfortunately have some sad Riverbend updates to share. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, those who are ill, and all who are otherwise affected by this disease."
On Friday, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers spoke with the family of one woman at that facility to caught the virus. At that time, 80 people were sick.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The COVID-19 crisis is escalating at a KCK nursing home.
