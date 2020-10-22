CAMERON, MO (KCTV5) -- Nine military veterans have died due to COVID-19 at the Cameron Veterans Home, the State of Missouri said on Thursday.
Jamie Melchert, the Stragetic Communications Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, said there are 36 active cases at the home.
That includes 10 staff members are in isolation; 20 staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
Their statement also said:
"The Missouri Veterans Commission Cameron Veterans Home and all its Homes are following best practices for fighting COVID-19, including using daily testing using PCR and antigen testing; proper use of PPE and enhanced PPE training; cleaning and disinfecting and enhanced training in these areas; infection control inspections and additional training; additional supervision, including from central office leadership. MVC is also utilizing medical staffing from the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team."
Earlier this month, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced an external review of all veterans homes and COVID-19 operations.
