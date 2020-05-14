OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Johnson County said they have identified the first workplace-associated COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to a release from Johnson County Department of Health & Environment, the nine cases are at a distribution center in Olathe.
They said the center is not accessed by the public. They also did not specify which distribution center is affected.
JCDHE will be testing 200 other employees to see if they have caught the virus.
No other information is available at this time.
