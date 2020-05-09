KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are 177 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 23 new deaths.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 9,666 cases in the state and 472 deaths.
On Friday, there were 9,489 cases and 449 deaths.
The DHSS' numbers indicate there are 752 cases in Kansas City and 390 in Jackson County.
There are also now 90 cases in Clay County and 40 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,432 cases in St. Louis and 3,727 in St. Louis County.
At least 108,721 people in the state have been tested.
For more information, visit the DHSS' website.
