OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - An 84-year-old coronavirus patient from Stratford Commons Rehabilitation and Health Care Center made it through the disease! Wednesday, she got to see her daughter and great grandson for the first time in 60 days.
After a battle with the coronavirus, 84-year-old survivor Linda Forkum finally got to see her daughter.
“I think the hardest part was not being able to see each other,” Forkum’s daughter Ronda Weisz said.
Weisz was on her way to see her mom several months ago, when she got the call about the outbreak at the nursing home.
“And I thought, ya know, a few weeks. In three or four weeks I’d be able to see her. I never dreamed it would be months,” Weisz said.
But then, she was sent to the hospital because she had a fever. After about a month, her own mother tested positive. Her thoughts mirrored so many who are told the difficult news.
“That she was going to die. That’s the first thing…excuse me,” Weisz said while holding back tears.
“But I didn’t,” Forkum said laughing.
“She’s tough,” Weisz explained.
In total, Stratford Commons Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has had 21 cases of COVID-19.
“That includes employees, residents and any residents that discharged out to the community and discharged home that could trace back to Stratford,” Stratford Commons Rehabilitation Executive Administrator Brandy Summers said.
The facility has had a total of two COVID-19 deaths. Summers says it’s the worst situation they’ve ever had to deal with.
“By far there’s nothing that can come close to this. I think that it will change nursing forever,” Summers said.
For Weisz, she is grateful to see her mom again.
“In the beginning it wasn’t good. But after she was able to return here, the staff just took great care of her and she did great. She recovered great,” Weisz exclaimed.
On Thursday, the facility will release a 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor who is also their oldest patient to test positive.
