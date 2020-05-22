GENERIC: (no text) Contact tracing, COVID-19, coronavirus, community spread
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, 84 customers and seven coworkers were potentially exposed to COVID-19 by a hairstylist.

The health department said that, while symptomatic, the hairstylist worked at the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
  • Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
  • Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, May 19 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, May 20 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

The health department will be notifying the 84 customers and seven coworkers that they were potentially directly exposed.

Both the employee and the customers were wearing masks, so the health department is hoping that means no one caught the virus.

They said, “These individuals are advised to watch for symptoms, but there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.”

