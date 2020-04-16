TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the update from the state health department provided at 11 a.m. on Thursday, 80 people in Kansas have died from COVID-19.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are 1,588 cases in the state.
At least 359 people have been hospitalized.
14,534 people have had their test results come back negative.
There are 343 cases in Johnson County and 379 in Wyandotte County.
For further details, visit the KDHE's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.