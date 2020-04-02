KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Eight firefighters with the KCFD have tested positive for coronavirus and dozens more are in quarantine after possible exposures.
Right now, the fire department is fairly certain they haven’t had any member-to-member transmissions within the department.
The eight firefighters who have tested positive are all from different fire stations.
According to the firefighter’s union, one of them is hospitalized. Another was barely even showing symptoms but was tested as a precaution due to potential exposure.
All of the cases are being considered as “line of duty,” meaning the department believes the firefighters contracted the virus at work.
Ninety-five other firefighters are quarantined at home. That's about 8% of the department.
Some of them are actually set to come back to work soon, since the department started taking new precautions almost two weeks ago.
The union president wants to remind all of us to do our part to flatten the curve.
“My first concern is the health of our members and the safety of our members,” said Tim Dupin, President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 42. “Those numbers continue to go up and we are continually exposed to this horrible virus. We hope that people will, again, remember to stay home Don’t call 911 unless you’re in a respiratory distress and… if you are ill, first call your primary care physician.”
KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said he considers the fact that only eight firefighters have tested positive a good thing because they have about 1,300 firefighters total.
He said staffing has not been an issue yet. They are having their people work overtime to compensate and haven’t had to resort to relying on volunteers yet.
They are making plans for if things become more drastic and a higher volume of firefighters have to be quarantined.
Meanwhile, the union is concerned about the supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) for first responders as the virus continues to spread.
KCTV5 News was there in the afternoon as the veterans organization The Battle Within donated 600 cotton masks to the local firefighters union. Those can make the N95 masks last longer.
Dupin said the correct PPE is vital to keeping first responders safe and able to continue responding to emergencies.
“The only thing that’s keeping us from being prepared is the limited amount of PPE we have,” he said. “We call on the state and the governor to ensure that our communities are safe by supplying their healthcare workers and their first responders with PPE.”
As for police, the KCPD said two officers have tested positive and 16 are quarantined.
Those numbers haven't changed since Tuesday, but the department has a plan to move administrative and other personnel to patrol if staffing becomes an issue. They also have reserve officers on standby.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said he’s confident our first responders will be able to continue responding to calls no matter what. However, he’s concerned about the wellbeing of police and fire crews, especially with the low stock of PPE.
