MARYVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Numerous active COVID-19 cases in Nodaway County have been tied back to Northwest Missouri State University.
According to the Nodaway County Health Department, there are 228 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
At least 75 of those are either Northwest students or employees.
A total of 458 people have tested positive in the county since April 2. Of those, 164 are Northwest students or employees. A total of 226 individuals are no longer is isolation.
Sixteen people with underlying conditions have been hospitalized so far. Six are currently hospitalized and four have died.
