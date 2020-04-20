KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) –Additional positive cases of the coronavirus and additional deaths caused by the virus have occurred from a local church gathering.
During a press conference on Monday, Dr. Lee Norman said there are 51 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as a result of attending the Eastern Kansas Minister's Conference at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas. The event was held from March 16 through March 22.
On Thursday, data from Wyandotte County showed that 44 people in the state were infected after attending the conference at the Church and at least five people had died. There was also a gala at Rising Star Baptist Church on March 14 which has been tied to seven people contracting the virus and one death.
