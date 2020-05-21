KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are now 661 COVID-19 deaths in the state of Missouri and 11,340 cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, that is up 9.2% in a week and 0.9% in 24 hours.
There have been 161,984 tests performed so far and 7% have come back positive for COVID-19.
There are 927 cases in Kansas City and 469 in Jackson County.
A total of 23 people have died in KC and 15 have died in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,623 cases in St. Louis and 4,323 in St. Louis County.
For more information, visit the DHSS website.
