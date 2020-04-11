TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 55 people have now died from COVID-19.
That means there have been five new deaths since Friday's numbers were released.
There is a total of 1,268 cases in the state as of 11 a.m. That's up from 1,166 on Friday.
At least 293 people have been hospitalized.
There are 315 cases in Wyandotte County and 283 in Johnson County.
A total of 11,075 people have tested negative fro the virus, according to the health department.
