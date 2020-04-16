KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In an update to previous reporting KCTV5 News has done, the number of cases and deaths that have been tied to a church gathering in KCK has increased.
According to data from Wyandotte County, 44 people in the state were infected after attending the Eastern Kansas Minister's Conference at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas. The event was held from March 16 through March 22.
Of the now 44 people infected, 16 of them live in Wyandotte County.
At least five people across the state have died in connection with the outbreak tied to the gathering.
Additionally, there was a gala at Rising Star Baptist Church on March 14 which has been tied to seven people contracting the virus and one death.
Previous coverage is available here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.