FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Rainy Day Books has been in Fairway 45 years!
Even with large orders from loyal customers by phone and online -- some of whom lined up outside the store on Thursday -- their income is strained and the owners are working 18 hours a day.
However, they said they’re not itching to open the doors under the governor’s plan.
Long before Amazon had algorithms for what you might like, Rainy Day Books had people directing to you a read suited just for you. They’re now doing that by phone and email.
“It’s sort of like matchmaking with books,” they said.
Post-COVID, the tidy shelves are joined by boxes cluttering the floor.
For more than a month, the staff at Rainy Day have been stacking orders to ship and bagging books for pickup and delivery.
Their grandchildren are doing the deliveries.
They practice distancing by dropping pickups in a bin while customers wait in their cars.
Tonight, owner Vivien Jennings let us join her to watch what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly had to say about rules for reopening next week.
“I think the idea that she listened to a wide variety of people with obviously different agendas to find something that took into account all the agendas, I really liked that,” she said.
For stores like hers, the Phase 1 rule would be up to 10 people kept 6 feet apart, which is a stretch in their small mazelike setup.
However, that’s not the only reason Rainy Day wants to wait to flip their closed sign. She’s concerned about the health and well-being of her staff and customers.
“We just have to be very cautious,” she said.
She added that she’s grateful for all the support the store has received.
There are lots and lots of independent businesses in this city that also really need support. So if you have to click in your pajamas, she said, click on a site that’s local.
