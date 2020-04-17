HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – An additional death has been reported at a Harrisonville nursing home.
According to Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation, an 89-year-old man who lived at the facility has become the fourth resident to die from coronavirus.
Two additional residents and one employee have tested positive for coronavirus.
Five other residents are waiting on their test results.
To date, a total of 16 residents have tested positive for the virus. Ten of them are in isolation at the facility and two are recovering in the hospital.
The four employees who have caught the virus are recovering at home.
Thirteen residents have tested negative for the virus.
